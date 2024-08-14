Christmas

Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express tickets go on sale in September

By Bob Connors

It may still be summer on the calendar, but parents may want to start thinking about Christmas.

The Essex Steam Train has announced the dates for ticket sales for its wildly popular North Pole Express.

Tickets for the magical ride to the North Pole are always a tough get and sell out quickly each year.

When will the North Pole Express be operating this year?

  • Thursday – Sunday: November 14 -November 24
  • Friday-Sunday: November 29 – December 1
  • Tuesday – Sunday: December 3 – December 22
  • Monday: December 23

When do North Pole Express tickets go on sale?

Tickets for full, half, or quarter train car purchases will go on sale on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

  • 16 Seat Half of Premium First Class Car Available at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. excursion times
  • 18 Seat Half of First Class Car Available at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. excursion times
  • 20 Seat Full First Class Car Available at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. excursion times
  • 36 Seat Full First Class Cars Available at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. excursion times
  • 16 Seat Quarter of Coach Class Car Available at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m excursion times
  • 64 Seat Full Coach Class Car Available at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. excursion times

All remaining individual tickets go on sale on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Tickets must be purchased online. THERE ARE NO PHONE OR IN-PERSON SALES.

Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis and all sales are final, according to the company. There are no refunds, exchanges, or credits.

How much are 2024 North Pole Express ticket prices?

  • Tuesday -Thursday: $60.00 per Coach Seat/$90.00 per First Class Seat
  • Friday – Sunday & Monday December 23: $70.00 per Coach Seat/$100.00 per First Class Seat
  • Premium First Class Tickets (All dates): $130.00 per Seat – Only available at 2:30pm, 4:30pm & 6:30pm departures in Half Car Purchase of 16 seats

Coach is a padded bench seat, First Class gets you an individual seat with the option of buying beverages, and Premium First Class includes swivel parlor car seating, upgraded bar options, a charcuterie-style snack box, and a gift for each passenger, according to Essex Steam Train.

Good luck, and to all a good night!

