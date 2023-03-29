Evacuation at E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield Over

E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield was evacuated Wednesday morning after a staff member received a call with a possible threat, according to state police.
Troopers responded to the school around 8:16 a.m. and the building was evacuated while state troopers investigated until they determined that there was no credible threat to students, staff or the public.
Troopers left the scene around 10:35 a.m.
