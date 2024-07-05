Hartford

Events in Hartford Friday, Saturday expected to cause heavy traffic

By Cailyn Blonstein

There are multiple events in Hartford on Friday and Saturday and heavy traffic is expected.

The traffic will likely mostly impact the downtown and north meadows districts.

The following events are taking place on Friday:

  • Pratt Street Sounds at 5:30 p.m.
  • Hartford Yard Goats game at Dunkin Park at 6:10 p.m.
The following events are taking place on Saturday:

  • Hartford Yard Goats game at Dunkin Park at 6:10 p.m.
  • Alanis Morissette at Xfinity Theatre at 7 p.m.

Hartford Bonanza was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been postponed to Sunday due to weather.

