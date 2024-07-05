Rain, possible storms prompt fireworks in Conn. to be postponed

With rain and possible storms in the forecast this weekend, multiple towns have decided to reschedule or postpone their fireworks.

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza is moving its event from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7. The event is at Bushnell Park and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Manchester

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The James "Dutch" Fogarty Fourth of July Celebration Committee is postponing the Independence Day event at Manchester Community College to Sunday, July 7. The activities and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks will begin precisely at 9:30 p.m.

Stamford

The city's Independence Day fireworks were originally scheduled for Saturday, July 6. Event organizers said they are postponing the fireworks to Sunday, July 7. The entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m.