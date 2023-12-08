Eversource bringing in outside crews to deal with potential power outages from approaching storm

Eversource is bringing in outside crews to help with any potential power outages as a storm move through Connecticut Sunday and into Monday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to arrive Sunday evening. Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour or more. The high winds could take down trees and powerlines.

"The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, so we’re taking all necessary actions now to ensure our team is ready to respond," said President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan in a statement. "We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible."

In addition to the strong winds, parts of the state are expected to see one to two inches of rain from the storm.

Eversource urges customers to have an emergency kit prepared, which should include a flashlight, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food, and medications. They suggest customers to make sure their cell phones and other devices are fully charged before the storm.