Eversource

Eversource bringing in outside crews to deal with potential power outages from approaching storm

Eversource Energy Sign on building
NBC Connecticut

Eversource is bringing in outside crews to help with any potential power outages as a storm move through Connecticut Sunday and into Monday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to arrive Sunday evening. Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour or more. The high winds could take down trees and powerlines.

"The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, so we’re taking all necessary actions now to ensure our team is ready to respond," said President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan in a statement. "We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible."

In addition to the strong winds, parts of the state are expected to see one to two inches of rain from the storm.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Eversource urges customers to have an emergency kit prepared, which should include a flashlight, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food, and medications. They suggest customers to make sure their cell phones and other devices are fully charged before the storm.

This article tagged under:

Eversource
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us