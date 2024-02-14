Eversource exiting offshore wind market, possibly selling water company

Connecticut’s largest power company told shareholders at its quarterly meeting Wednesday that some strategic moves are in store to increase profitability this year.

Eversource said it actually posted a loss for the fourth quarter and full year due to costs connected to its pending exit from the offshore wind power market.

It also indicated potential plans to sell its Aquarion water unit.

While it acknowledged it’s in a battle with state regulators over a disputed rate increase, Eversource did not say that’s why it may sell Aquarion.

The utility did say it will increase the quarterly dividend it pays shareholders by 6%.