Eversource Provides Town-by-Town Update on How Long Power Restoration Could Take

Eversource has released a list of town-by-town estimates that lays out when customers can expect restoration to be substantially complete.

The company said in order for restoration to be substantially complete, fewer than one percent of customers will be without power.

More than 740,000 customers have had their power restored and more than 1,700 field crews are working around the clock, according to Eversource.

Eversource estimates that 90% of customers will have power by Sunday morning.

Over 240,000 people still remain without power, or 18% of customers, according to Eversource.

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents remain without power nearly four days after Tropical Storm Isaias, which struck on Tuesday killing two people and leaving widespread damage across the state and entire towns in the dark.

The outages continue into a fourth full day as many try to work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.