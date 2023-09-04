Expect to pay a bit more to get into the Big E this year

The cost of goods and employment are going up across the country and that is no exception at this year's Big E.

The annual weeks-long fair and western Massachusetts Fall staple announced that they will be raising the price of admission for the first time in thirteen years, according to the Eastern States Exposition.

Last year, the Big E charged fifteen dollars for adults and ten dollars for children. It will now cost adults twenty dollars to get in, while children between the ages of six and twelve are twelve dollars.

Admission is free for those children ages five and younger.

However, the Big E is offering some admission discounts, such as eleven-dollar admission after 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and sixteen-dollar admission for those ages sixty and older from Sunday through Thursday.

Advance discount tickets are available through Wednesday, September 13.