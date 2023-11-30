Experts encourage ‘shopping small and dining local' this holiday season

"It's about family. Staying together as family," said Erica Santiago of Hartford.

That's what the holiday season means for the Santiago family. On Thursday, they were in West Hartford's Blue Back Square getting some holiday shopping out of the way.

"I would rather have it early than late when everything is sold out and more expensive," Edwin Santiago, of Hartford, said.

A new restaurant in Blue Back Square is also gearing up for the holidays. Rosa Mexicano opened its doors just last year. General Manager Julie Nosal said she loves this time of year - especially West Hartford's annual Holiday Stroll.

This festival event brings hundreds of people together to kick off the holiday season. Thursday was West Hartford's 36th annual Holiday Stroll.

It began with a ballet performance followed by a tree lighting ceremony. Families could also enjoy live music, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and free samplings from nearby stores and restaurants.

Taylor Kinzler, the host of NBC Connecticut's CT Live, was also there emceeing the event for the second year in a row.

"Because we are literally a stone throw away from the Christmas tree, it is very busy. And it's a fun night," Nosal said.

NBC Connecticut's Jolie Sherman talks to some people that turned out for the 36th annual holiday stroll in West Hartford.

Nosal is keeping the fun going with a promotion that gives back to families. Through Dec. 31, children ages 10 and under can get a free meal with their parent's entrée. This promotion has been around since June.

"It's been challenging at times, and we just want to give back to the community," Nosal said.

Connecticut's Small Business Administration said shoppers can give back to the community, too.

"Every dollar spent at your local establishment is money that goes right back into your community," said Catherine Marx, Connecticut's SBA District Director. "So, this holiday season, it's so important for people to make the effort again to get out and shop small and dine local."

Marx said Connecticut has what she calls a "strong small business ecosystem" with well over 300,000 small businesses in the state.

Traditionally, Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but Marx encourages everyone to get out to local stores and restaurants as much as they can this holiday season.

"Small businesses create jobs. Restaurants create jobs, and all of those adding together make for our vibrant communities and have a such a positive impact on all our lives," Marx said.