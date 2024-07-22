Experts explain what happens to Biden-Harris war chest 

President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from his re-election bid has sparked tons of questions over what happens now.

That includes questions about what happens to the Biden-Harris campaign and its $96 million in cash.

That depends on what happens with the Democratic nomination.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his announcement Sunday. So far Harris is the only candidate after Sen. Joe Manchin, (I) West Virginia, announced he won’t try to rejoin the party and run.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

If Harris does win the nomination, she can utilize the campaign and its war chest.

“The easiest outcome for the Democrats if Harris is the nominee,” Quinnipiac University professor John Pavia said.

Things become messier if Democrats opt for someone else.

The Biden-Harris campaign could transfer the money over the Democratic party to use in elections, including in support of the new nominee.

The other option would be to turn it over to a political action committee, or PAC, but that would limit the ability of coooperation with any candidates.

“The people running the PAC can’t call up the people at the campaign and say, 'hey, how do you want us to use that money,” Pavia said.

That could present an advantage for Harris as she works to win support. Experts note another candidate may not have enough time to build a viable campaign, especially since some states start early voting in September.

“I think that would be very difficult for someone to start from scratch at this point,” University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha said.

Delegates disgaree on whether that should matter. Rep. Corey Paris, (D) Stamford, thinks it should.

“The president and vice president under the Biden-Harris campaign had raised a ton of money,” Paris said. “There are thousands of staff members.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut, who can participate after the first round of voting as a super delegate, thinks there’s still time for a winner.

“I think the democratic party is going to pick its presidential candidate on its merits,” said Blumenthal, who has endorsed Harris.

Pavia said voters who donated in support of Biden, but don’t back Harris may be out of luck. The law appears to say the a political party is under no obligation to return or refund donations.

“I don’t think so, but the honest answer to that is no one really knows,” Pavia said, adding modern campaign finance lawers only go back to the 1970s.

He said donors could ask for a refund, though, in hopes that the party does it anyway.