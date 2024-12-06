connecticut weather

Experts say now is the time to get your car and house ready for winter

By Kyle Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

“Check my battery, make sure my liquids are right."

Jacqueline Gulley-Lyde said she’s already made sure her car is winter ready.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Unlike Gulley-Lyde, George Piel said now that the weather has turned, they’re picking up more customers with car problems at Tony’s Auto.

One big issue is batteries. He said drivers should start by getting them checked.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“You want to check your battery terminals. Make sure they’re clean,” Peil said.

You can check the battery yourself, or take it for service.

“It’s a voltmeter,” Peil said, hooking up a small machine to a car battery. “You should be anywhere from 12 and a half to 13 volts when the car isn’t running.”

Local

New Haven 13 mins ago

Making apizza at home? One group is selling New Haven water for your dough

Vernon 1 hour ago

Recently arrested police sergeant found dead near Vernon boat launch: sources

If it’s lower, your car will let you know when you start up.

“If it’s a push button, you might have to hold it longer or if it’s a key, you might have to turn the key and hold it a little bit longer,” he said.

Next, check your coolant, or antifreeze, level. It should be full and clean.

“And you’re gonna want to make sure it’s at the color it needs to be," Peil said.

The last thing on his list are tires.

“In the wintertime, for general repairs, you should pay attention to make sure your tire pressure’s good and make sure you have adequate tires,” Peil said.

Tires lose pressure in the colder weather. So, check the rating on the tire itself and not what’s recommended on the door. And your tires should have a good tread for the winter.

“If your tires are bald, please go get some good ones. It’s too easy to slide,” Gulley-Lyde said.

Over at Goody’s Hardware, David Katz said they’re busy suddenly helping customers get their homes ready for winter.

“The cold weather hit us hard and quickly,” Katz said. “People are coming in in droves, looking for insulation, around the windows, around the outlets.”

The big seller at Goody’s is pipe insulation.

“There’s all types of pipe insulation for the basement, for older homes that aren’t well insulated, to put pipe wrap on it. there are electrical ones, there’s foam ones,” Katz said.

He said they’re not too expensive and choosing the right one can save you a headache later.

Among the shelves of heaters that tend to be in hot demand are window insulation kits, which also are a customer favorite.

“After that, you don’t even have to think about the space heaters,” Edgar Nyatome, of New Haven, said.

But one last thing you might want to think about are drafts from under your doors.

“The good old big nice heavy ones,” Katz said holding a door draft stopper. “For big gaps, for basements, front doors, back doors, garages. Things like that.”

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us