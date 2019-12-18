Extra Patrols in Rocky Hill After Suspicious Van Incident

Rocky Hill police will have extra patrols in a local neighborhood after a girl reported a suspicious incident involving two people in a van Wednesday.

Police said two people inside a white van approached a young female and had a “verbal interaction” with her in the area of Orchard Street and Berkshire Road around 7:40 a.m. The incident was not reported to police until 4 p.m.

It is not clear anything criminal took place, police said, but they will have extra patrols out in the area Thursday as a precaution.

No further description of the vehicle or the people inside was immediately available.