Rocky Hill

Extra Patrols in Rocky Hill After Suspicious Van Incident

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

Rocky Hill police will have extra patrols in a local neighborhood after a girl reported a suspicious incident involving two people in a van Wednesday.

Police said two people inside a white van approached a young female and had a “verbal interaction” with her in the area of Orchard Street and Berkshire Road around 7:40 a.m. The incident was not reported to police until 4 p.m.

It is not clear anything criminal took place, police said, but they will have extra patrols out in the area Thursday as a precaution.

Local

weather 2 hours ago

Freezing Temps and Harsh Wind Chills Thursday

north haven 4 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit by Car in North Haven

No further description of the vehicle or the people inside was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rocky HillPOLICE
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us