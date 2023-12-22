FAA gives go-ahead for Tweed-New Haven Airport expansion plans

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the way for Tweed-New Haven Airport to move forward with its plan to extend the runway and build a new terminal.

The FAA's final evironmental assessment of the propsed project found no significant impacts to the environment and other factors.

The agency looked at everything from air quality, the impacts on nearby floodplains and wetlands, noise, and traffic and determined the airport expansion would not have any significant impacts on any of them.

The airport lies partly in East Haven, and town leaders aren't happy with the FAA's decision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It is certainly an understatement to say that I am disappointed," said East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora, in a statement. He claims the impact on his town would be "monumental" and he says he'll work with his staff to independently evaluate the findings.

East Haven State Rep. Joe Zullo said he is "disappointed in and bewildered by" the report. Zullo's statement also says, "I appreciate the need to continue to grow our economy. However, that growth cannot, should not, and will not come at the expense of the people of East Haven."

According to the FAA, expansion efforts are now cleared to move forward. The administration's report says, "The Tweed New Haven Airport Authority and AVPORTS may begin to implement the Proposed Project."