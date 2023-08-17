Fairfield inspector charged in vehicle collision with 17-year-old bicyclist

An inspector from the Fairfield State's Attorney's Office was arrested for allegedly hitting a teenager on a bike with a state-issued vehicle in an incident that occurred last month.

According to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice, Inspector James Lawton was traveling through the intersection of Main Street and Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport on July 11 around 3 p.m. when he failed to make a complete stop at a traffic signal.

After making a right turn, Lawton allegedly hit a 17-year-old on a bicycle who was entering the crosswalk. The teenager fell to the ground, and Lawton stopped to assist the bicyclist and left the scene.

The agency says Lawton returned to the scene shortly after leaving and spoke to the bicyclist, who was talking on the phone. He then exited the scene once again.

About an hour after the accident, the teenager and his mother reported the incident to Bridgeport Police. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Lawson was arrested by inspectors from the New Britain State's Attorney's Office and released on a written promise to appear in court. He is being charged with failure to obey a traffic signal and evading responsibility. He is currently on administrative leave.