Fallen Minn. police officer from New Haven to be laid to rest in Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

A Minnesota police officer from New Haven was killed in the line of duty last month and is being brought back to Connecticut this week to be laid to rest.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was responding to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 30, when he was ambushed and shot.

Mitchell was trying to help a man in the street when the man shot him without warning, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He later died of his injuries.

Mitchell, who was a native of New Haven, will be brought back to Connecticut on Wednesday ahead of his funeral services next week. He will arrive at Bradley Airport at 5:30 p.m.

Members of Connecticut State Police and police officers from New Haven will meet Mitchell's family and officers from Minneapolis at the airport to escort them to McClam Funeral Home in New Haven.

Mitchell's viewing hours will be next Monday at the Hillhouse High School Floyd Little Athletic Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be a service beginning at 11 a.m. The viewing hours are open to the public.

He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.

Multiple people, including Mitchell, were killed in the shooting and three others were injured.

