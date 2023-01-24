Famed RUN DMC Artist Darrell McDaniels Visits West Haven School

Fulfilling your dreams and living with a purpose - that was the message from Darrell McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group RUN DMC. He took the time to speak with 8th grade students in West Haven on Tuesday.

Part of McDaniels' message was, "Take advantage and appreciate every educational creative artistic opportunity that comes."

The Grammy-award winning rapper was at Bailey Middle School to speak with the students about bullying, being kind, and making good decisions. Student Jenzy O’Neil says the message was right on time, "Bullying is a very common thing and sadly it ruins a lot kids mental health."

Many of us remember what it was like to be in 8th grade, but Jennifer Lynch sees first hand what it’s like for her students every day. "With TikTok and Instagram, there’s constant access to one another. They can never really turn it off. Sometimes our kids talk about communicating with one another at 2 A.M. and that’s concerning," says Lynch.

O’Neil hopes McDaniels' consistent message of love and determination will have a lasting impact on his students. "Having him being here can light up the students and hopefully everyone could have better grades and better chances at life," says O'Neil.