Families can go to The Children's Museum for free Thanksgiving weekend

A museum in West Hartford is offering admission to families looking to do something fun the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The Children's Museum in West Hartford is offering free admission on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Families can expect a wide range of exhibits designed to engage children and spark creativity.

The museum is located at 180 Mohegan Dr. They'll be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Free admission is available to all visitors, whether it's your first time or you're returning to explore new exhibits.

Symetra, a sponsor for The Children's Museum, is covering the cost for families.

