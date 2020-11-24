Families in Connecticut Changing Thanksgiving Plans Amid Pandemic

Thanksgiving will look a lot different for families across Connecticut this year. because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, fewer people will be gathered around the table.

Stephanie Beck, of Bristol, said her plans have changed drastically this year.

“We have three grown children that have their own families and traditionally we would be all together, as well as extended family. But we all have had to take precaution and we just want to be safe,” Beck said.

This year they are planning to do a contactless dropoff of food the day before so that on Thursday they can all eat the same food and gather virtually through Facebook Messenger.

“We’re thankful that we’re all healthy right now and we want to stay that way so that next year hopefully we can resume our normal activity and be all together,” Beck said.

Nicole Allarie, also from Bristol, was running into the grocery store on Tuesday to buy items for green bean casserole and some appetizers. Her family is also doing a scaled-back version of Thanksgiving from 40 people to just nine people. Allarie said she will be missing family members, some of whom she has not seen since last Christmas. She said she will also be missing some of her favorite dishes.

“One of my favorites that I always recommend is cheesy potatoes,” said Allaire. “That’s something my aunt makes. And a death by chocolate dessert is something my other aunt makes that I don’t undertake that either. So we won’t be having that for dessert.”

Governor Lamont is urging people to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings to 10 people or fewer and to try to celebrate with only those in your household.