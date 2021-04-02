Families of More than 200,000 CT School Children to Receive Additional Food Assistance

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut schoolchildren who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals programs will be receiving additional SNAP benefits.

The governor’s office said the state departments of social services and education announced that $88.6 million in special food assistance benefits will be going to families of nearly 220,000 schoolchildren.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The funding comes through the federal Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT program, to help provide food for children from pre-kindergarten through high school to support learning from home or hybrid learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor's office.

The benefits will be deposited in the electronic benefit transfer accounts of about 59,500 households currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on April 11. That will affect 101,187 children, the governor's office said.

Another 586 households enrolled in the Temporary Family Assistance Program but not currently enrolled in SNAP will also receive P-EBT benefits in their accounts at that time. This will affect 997 children.

The governor’s office said the Department of Social Services will mail EBT cards to about 69,600 households -- representing 117,486 children – who aren't enrolled in SNAP and will deposit P-EBT food benefits into their new accounts on or about April 11 for Medicaid-enrolled households; and on or about April 25 for the other households, including those with children attending a school participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, in which all children are eligible for free meals.

The governor’s office said these households don't currently have EBT cards because they are not enrolled in SNAP or cash assistance.

The average benefit is estimated at $374 per child, but might differ from student to student and depend on the learning model the child was in each month.

The benefits can be used at any location that accepts SNAP/EBT cards, including farmers’ markets and direct market farms.

The governor’s office said the value of P-EBT or other SNAP benefits can double at farmers’ markets participating in Connecticut Fresh Match.

P-EBT participants will also have online access to food purchases through delivery or curbside pickup at participating Amazon, Aldi via Instacart, ShopRite and Walmart,

Families do not need to apply for P-EBT benefits.

Learn more here.