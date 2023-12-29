Family escapes early morning house fire in Torrington

A family escaped a house fire in Torrington early Friday morning.

The fire broke out in a home on Hoffman Street just after 2 a.m., according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from one side of the house on the second and third floors, Torrington's fire chief said.

There were three adults and two children at home when the fire broke out. Everyone got out safely.

A family dog did not survive, fire officials said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.