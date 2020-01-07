Fotis Dulos

Family, Friends of Jennifer Dulos Release Statement After Arrest of Estranged Husband on Murder Charge

Jennifer Dulos
New Canaan Police Department

State police brought Fotis Dulos to the barracks in Bridgeport after arresting him on murder charges at his Farmington home on Tuesday morning.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, Dulos' girlfriend, and local attorney Kent
Mawhinney are also expected to be arrested on murder-related charges in the case.

After the arrest, a statement was released by Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Dulos:

"Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss.

We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you."

