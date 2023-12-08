Family of visiting nurse killed in Willimantic eagerly awaits charges

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas was Joyce Grayson’s favorite time of the year, an attorney representing her family said. Now, her beloved family members are navigating the holidays without her.

It has been more than a month since police found Grayson, a dedicated visiting nurse, murdered in the basement of a Willimantic home. Her patient, Michael Reese, has been named a suspect in her death.

Reese is a registered sex offender with violent tendencies, according to court documents. Police arrested him the same day Grayson was found murdered, but on separate charges.

Reese is currently in custody and is facing drug and larceny charges, in addition to violating his probation again. Police have not charged him for Grayson’s death. Connecticut State Police told NBC Connecticut that their investigation is ongoing.

“The family is eagerly waiting for charges to be brought,” said Attorney Kelly Reardon, an attorney representing Grayon’s family. “But that having been said, as the family has indicated all along, they recognize that this process is going to take some time.”

In the meantime, Reardon confirmed that Grayson’s family plans to file a civil lawsuit. She did not share details on when the plan to file or who they plan to file the lawsuit against. According to Reardon, the family’s goal is to create change.

“They just don’t want it to happen again. The family is hoping that through legislative changes and changes within companies and through the civil lawsuit to be filed, that they will be able to achieve that goal of preventing this situation from happening again,” Reardon said.

Reese was in court in Danielson Friday for a quick hearing. A prosecutor said her team has collected over 50 pages of discovery. Reese’s case was continued to February.