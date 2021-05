Hartford Healthcare said the first baby born on Mother's Day was at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Mom Bailey Williams and dad Nazjeir Diaz welcomed baby Noelani into the world at 12:06 a.m.

Noelani weighs five pounds and 11.7 ounces and is 19 inches tall.

The pair is wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day filled with joy.