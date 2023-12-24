Farmington woman's Christmas displays promote inclusivity, spirit of the holidays

Reflecting the holiday spirit through elaborate and inclusive decorations. A Farmington woman is sharing her love of the holiday with hundreds of pieces inside her home, transforming it into a Christmas village.

As you enter the home of Eather Reynolds in Farmington, you’re transported to a Christmas carnival.

“I love doing it. I love shopping for it,” she said.

The interior is decorated with all different types of things from Christmas angels…

“What angels represented was protection and guidance and all of that,” Reynolds said.

…to snow globes and nutcrackers…

“This one is about 20 years old, and this is about 20 years old,” she said.

…And an entire Christmas village. Hundreds of pieces all displayed.

Reynolds says this holiday is special to her.

“Family and friends. Food and Christmas trees.”

She says all of the decorations take about a month to put together and are reflective of how she was raised, growing up in humble beginnings in the South during segregation.

“It reminds me of my childhood which was not elaborate at all, but it was very festive in the spirit of what my mother presented to us,” Reynolds said.

A spirit that is embodied by strong bonds with her family and made sure she had pieces that were inclusive, like black Santa.

“The Santa Clauses and the angels in my life had to reflect me and my family,” she said.

Reynolds says she’ll have neighbors and friends stop by for an open house to see her decorations hoping to bring everyone together for the holidays.

“Let’s start a new year with the love and the companionship,” she said.

Companionship she hopes reinforces the spirit of Christmas.

“I like to share. I’m a giver. That’s from my mother. I’m a giver,” Reynolds said.