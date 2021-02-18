seymour

Fatal Plunge Into River in Seymour Was Homicide-Suicide: Police

Police said a mother intentionally drove the vehicle she and her son were in into the Housatonic River.

Police have investigated after a vehicle plunged into the Housatonic River in Seymour in July, killing a mother and son, and they said the woman intentionally drove into the river.

The vehicle was found in the lake on July 31 and Connie Crowell, 54, and her son, John Crowell, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Connie and John, from Monroe, were in the car and seatbelted in when crews found them, according to police and they succumbed to drowning.

Police said a boater tried several times to rescue the mother and son, but Connie Crowell refused to acknowledge pr accept the boater's help.

The deaths have been rule a homicide/suicide.

