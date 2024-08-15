45-year-old man killed in Bridgeport shooting

A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to the Greene Homes Housing Community around 10:15 p.m. to investigate a shooting inside building 4 and they found a 45-year-old Bridgeport man unresponsive in the hallway on the fifth floor.

Medics responded and pronounced the man dead.

Police said several gunshots were fired and the victim appears to have been targeted.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The detective bureau homicide squad is investigating with help from the forensic identification unit.

The detective bureau is interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and notifying family, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.