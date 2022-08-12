Father Accidentally Shoots Son in Meriden: Police

A teen was accidentally shot by his father while being shown how to use a handgun in their Meriden home Friday afternoon, police said.

Officials said they were called to Forest Avenue at about 3:05 p.m. after receiving a call that a 17-year-old was accidentally shot. Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound in the right side of his body in the shoulder/chest area.

The teenager was shot by his father, who was showing him the weapon while trying to get his son acclimated with firearms. The teen was going to start firearm training at a local gun range soon, according to authorities.

No one else was shot and the teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later taken to a trauma center by LifeStar. It's unknown how he's doing at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident is under investigation and police remain at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.