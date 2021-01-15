FBI Says No Specific, Substantiated Threats to CT State Capitol

In the wake of an FBI memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Haven division said they not received any specific and substantiated threat to the state Capitol or other government buildings in our area.

The FBI New Haven division said that between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, they will be “maintaining an around the clock heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region.”

The New Haven Field Division in an email Friday gave an update on actions that the FBI Connecticut has undertaken since the riots last week at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC to protect Connecticut communities.

“At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantiated threat to the state Capitol or other government buildings in our area. We at the FBI continue to remain steadfast in our mission to support and defend the US Constitution from all enemies and protect the American people’s right to free speech, peaceful protest,” a statement from the FBI New Haven office says.

The local FBI office said they are using all of their investigative resources, as well as advanced technical and scientific tools, to prevent violence at the Connecticut State Capitol.

“Our agents and analysts have been gathering and sharing intelligence with local police, state police, Capitol police, federal partners as well as the National Guard to ensure the safety of all and peaceful protest,” the local FBI office said.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will be maintaining an around the clock heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region. It’s important to note that we cannot do our job without the help of the American public. We need the public’s help to protect our state and the rights of peaceful protesters,” the statement says.

They are urging people to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips about any potential violence. In the event of an immediate emergency, call 911.

“Again, we want the residents of Connecticut to rest assured that the FBI along with all of our law enforcement partners are working diligently day and night to prevent violence and protect our citizens,” the FBI New Haven Division said.