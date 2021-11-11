FBI Seeking Help to Find ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Robberies

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a man suspected in a series of robberies throughout the state and they will hold a news conference this morning.

Connecticut State Police said that 23-year-old Christian Velez is wanted in connection with a series of Hobbs Act robberies that began in September. In at least one he pulled a firearm, according to the FBI.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

FBI

The Hobbs Act looks at robbery or extortion crimes that affect interstate or foreign commerce.

Velez has multiple Connecticut arrest warrants and a federal arrest warrant, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, according to the FBI notice, and "may have violent tendencies."

The FBI is asking the public for help with information in locating Velez and they will hold a news conference at 9:15 a.m. in New Haven.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's New Haven Field Office at 203-503-5580. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.