FedEx to Offer 1,300 Seasonal Jobs in Hartford

FedEx announced it will be adding more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout their network to help deliver for the holidays this year, including more than 1,300 positions in the Hartford area.

"Open positions are available for package handlers," said FedEx officials. "Many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be willing to load and unload packages. There are no minimum education requirements.

Seasonal Part-Time Position Benefits Include:

Competitive rates

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program

For more information on how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.