Fifth night of Hanukkah celebrated in Tolland

Hanukkah celebrations are continuing around the state.

It comes amid what some see as concerning acts of hate and antisemitism in Connecticut and across the country.

People came together to celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah in Tolland.

“I come from a Jewish heritage and it’s nice to see that being celebrated in my town,” said Katie Stargardter, Tolland Town Council chair.

This festival of lights comes during a dark time for Jewish people. Following the attack on Israel back in October, town leaders reached out to an area rabbi to offer support and condolences, as well as to invite him back to the town green for a menorah lighting.

“It means a lot for our town to see how welcoming we are to all of our residents but especially with what’s going on in the world right now, for our Jewish community, to feel supported,” said Brian Foley, Tolland town manager.

Amid the war in the Middle East, there’s been a spike in antisemitic incidents. The rabbi said recent events have brought out negativity, hate and evil that has been lurking.

“It’s been there. It’s just coming to the surface. Our job as Jewish people and non-Jewish people, good people standing together is to show good is not only stronger but also more numerous,” said Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky, Chabad Jewish Center of Glastonbury director.

Wolvovsky said that’s why it’s important for people to gather at events large and small.

They’ve been doing these for over 20 years.

“I think this year, I think there is something special in the air like people want to get together. People want to make a statement we’re not going to cower. We’re not going to be afraid,” Wolvovsky said.

Other menorah lighting events are planned for the rest of Hanukkah.