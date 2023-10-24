new haven

Final debate for New Haven mayoral candidates

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters have just two weeks to make up their minds in key races across the state. In New Haven, people will decide who leads their city.

“We have accomplished so much together,” said Justin Elicker, D – candidate for New Haven mayor.

Elicker says those successes include improving city finances and work on affordable housing.

On Tuesday, he faced his two challengers during the final debate of the mayor’s race at the Shubert Theatre.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I want a city where we are creating jobs, where we are creating opportunities,” said Tom Goldenberg, R – candidate for New Haven mayor.

 “If you want it done right, you have to do it yourself,” said Wendy Hamilton, petitioning candidate for New Haven mayor.

Among the areas that candidates tackled was violence in the city. So far this year, many crimes are down though murders are way up.

Local

East Haven 30 mins ago

State police arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer to get to work faster

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Connecticut to get millions from FEMA to cover COVID costs

“We have increased the investment into our community because ultimately we will not solve gun violence through policing, even though we’re doing a lot on policing,” Elicker said.

“When it comes to things like drug dealing, illegal drug dealing, illegal drug use, street ATV takeovers, prostitution we need to enforce that quality of life. There needs to be consequences,” Goldenberg said.

“We have to make a dent in white collar crime in order to decrease street crime,” Hamilton said.

Another hot topic was priorities for education.

“Our absenteeism rates are dramatically down compared to last year,” Elicker said.

“My vision for education is one in which our kids can read at grade level,” Goldenberg said.

“I intend to pay the teachers starting at $100,000 a year,” Hamilton said.

Back in 2021, Elicker won a second term with almost 80% of the vote.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us