Fire Causes Significant Damage to Apartment, Deli in New Haven

A fire has caused significant damage to an apartment and deli that are in the same building on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 704 Dixwell Avenue around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a fire on the roof of the building.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first and second floors. Firefighters from East Haven, Hamden and West Haven were called in to help.

Authorities said a family of seven that includes three adults and four children were evacuating themselves from the apartment on the second floor as firefighters arrived.

According to New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, the first floor of the building is Dix Deli and refrigeration units along the wall of the deli made it difficult to get in.

The fire caused what Alston said is significant damage to the deli and heavy damage to the apartment above.

The Red Cross is helping the family that is now displaced.

Fire officials said a child was treated for smoke inhalation and was released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal.