Avon

Fire Crews Battle Large Fire at Home in Avon

Firefighters from several towns battled a fire that destroyed a home on West Avon road in Avon.

The fire happened near Avon Middle School, between Burnham Road and Country Club Road Wednesday afternoon.

West Avon Road is closed in the area, according to police. They are asking people to avoid the area.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire crews from Simsbury, Canton, Farmington and UConn all responded to assist Avon firefighters.

