A fire damaged a house in Watertown on Monday night.

Firefighters said the fire broke out at a two-story house on Ledgewood Road.

A photo of the house shows damage to the roof and top floor of the home.

According to fire officials, everyone was able to get out of the house safely. No injuries were reported.

There's no word on what may have started the fire.