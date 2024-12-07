Fire damages several boats at Norwalk marina

A fire damaged several boats at a marina in Norwalk on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the South Norwalk Boat Club on Mack Street just before 11 p.m.

According to firefighters, a 40-foot boat was fully involved in fire when crews arrived. It had quickly extended to nearby boats and additional boats in the area reportedly sustained heat and fire damage. It's unclear exactly how many boats were damaged in total.

More than three dozen firefighters brought the flames under control quickly.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the marina due to the possibility of environmental impacts from firefighting and/or a fuel spill. None were found.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating.