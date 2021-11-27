Fire Damages Vacant House in Bridgeport

A fire that damaged a vacant house in Bridgeport on Saturday morning is under investigation.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a home on Brooks Street around 4:30 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found heavy flames coming out of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after requesting more units.

According to the fire department, the house is vacant and nobody was inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.