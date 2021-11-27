Bridgeport

Fire Damages Vacant House in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Fire Department

A fire that damaged a vacant house in Bridgeport on Saturday morning is under investigation.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a home on Brooks Street around 4:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found heavy flames coming out of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after requesting more units.

Local

Manchester 3 mins ago

Man Accused of Shooting Woman in Manchester, Crashing into Cruiser While Fleeing the Scene

westport 56 mins ago

Crews Battle Mulch Fire on I-95 North in Westport

According to the fire department, the house is vacant and nobody was inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportfire investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us