A fire destroyed a shed behind a home in Torrington and damaged multiple vehicles early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Main Street around 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fully involved shed fire.

Investigators said the 12" by 12" shed was a complete loss and three vehicles that were parked in the area were heat damaged from the fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.