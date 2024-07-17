Fire engulfs Wethersfield encampment

A large fire erupted in an encampment off of Hartford Avenue in Wethersfield on Tuesday.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said it responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to reports of heavy smoke in the area of the interchange connecting the Silas Deane Highway with Route 5/Route 15.

According to the department, fire officials subsequently discovered a large fire in a homeless encampment under the Route 5/Route 15 bridge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene to bring the fire, which officials said posed a threat to several nearby propane tanks, under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown.