Wethersfield

Fire engulfs Wethersfield encampment

By Cat Murphy

Wethersfield-fire
Wethersfield Fire Department

A large fire erupted in an encampment off of Hartford Avenue in Wethersfield on Tuesday.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said it responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to reports of heavy smoke in the area of the interchange connecting the Silas Deane Highway with Route 5/Route 15.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the department, fire officials subsequently discovered a large fire in a homeless encampment under the Route 5/Route 15 bridge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene to bring the fire, which officials said posed a threat to several nearby propane tanks, under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us