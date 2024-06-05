Norwich

Fire extensively damages Norwich home

By Cailyn Blonstein

GETTY IMAGES

A home in Norwich has extensive damage after a fire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on Watercress Avenue shortly before midnight.

Once at the scene, crews said they found an unoccupied home being consumed by fire on three floors. The fire also reportedly damaged two additional houses.

Fire crews had difficulty fighting the fire because of a lack of water in the area.

The home with the fire was extensively damaged.

The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
