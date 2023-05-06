Fire Heavily Damages Hamden Apartment Building

A building at a large apartment complex in Hamden was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out before sunrise at the complex on Town Walk Drive, according to fire officials.
All on-duty companies responded to the fire, they said.
It is not clear if anyone was injured.
