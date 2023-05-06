Hamden

Fire Heavily Damages Hamden Apartment Building

NBC Connecticut

A building at a large apartment complex in Hamden was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before sunrise at the complex on Town Walk Drive, according to fire officials.

All on-duty companies responded to the fire, they said.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

