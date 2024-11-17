Bloomfield

Fire in chicken coop sparks brush fire in Bloomfield

Bloomfield Center Fire Department

A fire in a chicken coop in Bloomfield sparked a brush fire over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a fire involving a chicken coop on Gale Road on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire in the chicken coop spread to the nearby woods. It reportedly then created a large brush fire.

Crews knocked down the fire within minutes.

Investigators did not release details on the extent of the damage.

