Mutual aid responds to fire in Watertown

Firefighters spent hours battling a fire on Litchfield Road in Watertown on Thursday morning.

The Morris Fire Company said they assisted the Watertown Fire Department and provided mutual aid.

They said firefighters found a house engulfed in flames when they responded just before 2:30 a.m.

The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Morris Fire Company responded with a tanker and utility truck to the assist, according to the Morris Fire Company.

They returned to town after two hours and were back in service at 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured, according to the department.