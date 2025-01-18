One injured in Old Saybrook fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Old Saybrook on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Spencer Plains Road at 6 a.m. and contained the fire to the room where the fire started.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department said one resident was injured and was taken to a medical facility.

Westbrook and Clinton provided mutual aid.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was released.