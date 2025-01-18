Old Saybrook

One injured in Old Saybrook fire

Old Saybrook Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Old Saybrook on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Spencer Plains Road at 6 a.m. and contained the fire to the room where the fire started.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department said one resident was injured and was taken to a medical facility.

Westbrook and Clinton provided mutual aid.

No additional information was released.

