Firefighter hurt in Norwich house fire

One firefighter sustained a minor injury in a structure fire in Norwich Saturday night.

Fire crews from Norwich, East Great Plain, Laurel Hill, Taftville and the Mohegan Tribe responded to the scene of a vacant home on Cliff Street around 7:45 p.m.

The fire was burning on the third floor of the two-family, three-story house. There was significant damage to the roof of the home.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control in just over an hour.

One firefighter had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.