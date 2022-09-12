Derby

Firefighter Injured After Getting Attacked by a Dog While Battling House Fire in Derby: FD

Getty Images

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries after officials said they were attacked by a dog while battling a house fire in Derby on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to a reported fire on Spring Street around 5:47 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a working fire in the third floor of an occupied multi-family home.

Additional units were brought in from Ansonia, Orange and Shelton to help at the scene and for district coverage. In total, about 40 firefighters helped bring the fire under control, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to authorities, one firefighter was injured when they were attacked by a dog. That firefighter was transported to Griffin Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Derby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us