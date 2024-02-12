New London

Firefighter injured, several people displaced after New London fire

By Angela Fortuna

A firefighter is injured and seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in New London on Monday.

Fire officials said the fire happened on Gorton Street around 11 a.m.

Crews said the fire started in the attic. It was put under control within 30 minutes.

A firefighter sustained a knee injury while battling the blaze. They are expected to be OK.

Seven people living in the multi-family home have been displaced, firefighters said.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

