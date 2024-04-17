Norwalk

Firefighter and resident taken to hospital after Norwalk fire

By Angela Fortuna

Norwalk Fire Department

A firefighter and resident of a home in Norwalk have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said they responded to a structure fire on Crest Road in the Rowayton section of town just after 5 p.m.

Crews said they saw flames coming from the back of the home. An occupant that escaped the blaze, and a responding firefighter, suffered wrist lacerations, according to authorities.

The occupant is a man in his 70s and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. A firefighter was also hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The blaze left the inside of the home completely demolished. It was extinguished within a half hour.

The fire marshal is actively investigating.

