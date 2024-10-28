Hartford

Firefighters battle blaze on Hungerford Street in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are actively working to put out a blaze at a building on Hungerford Street in Hartford Monday afternoon.

The fire department said they are responded to a reported structure fire in the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

NBC Connecticut

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

