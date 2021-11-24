Firefighters Battle House Fire in New Britain

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Stanwood Circle in New Britain Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.

Neighbors alerted the woman in the home and she was able to get out, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Fire officials said the firefighter's injuries did not appear serious.

Roads around the fire scene are closed, according to police.